Husband, wife killed in Volusia County motorcycle crash, deputies say

Richard, Michelle Parsons died Saturday in Oak Hill, records show

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A husband and wife from Mims died after their motorcycle slammed into a utility pole in Oak Hill Saturday, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Richard Parsons, 64, was riding his motorcycle with his wife Michelle, 52, as a passenger in the area of U.S. 1 and Golden Bay Boulevard Saturday around 8:30 p.m.

Investigators said their bike went off the road and slammed into a utility pole throwing both of the riders into the southbound lanes of U.S. 1. A truck driving along U.S. 1 hit Michelle Parsons, according to a news release.

First responders tried to help both victims but neither of them survived. The truck driver stopped is cooperating with the investigation, according to deputies, and is not facing any charges at this time.

Thomas Mates is a digital storyteller for News 6 and ClickOrlando.com. He also produces the podcast Florida Foodie. Thomas is originally from Northeastern Pennsylvania and worked in Portland, Oregon before moving to Central Florida in August 2018. He graduated from Temple University with a degree in Journalism in 2010.

