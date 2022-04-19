Dr. Raul Pino resigns as Orange County director for Florida Department of Health

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The director of the Florida Department of Health in Orange County resigned from his position.

Dr. Raul Pino confirmed to News 6 he is stepping away from his role with the Florida Department of Health and tentatively accepted a new job with Orange County as the new head of Health Services.

His resignation comes over one month after Pino returned to work following an investigation by Florida’s inspector general into an email Pino sent to staff about the rate of vaccinations within his department, according to FDOH.

Pino had been on leave for more than a month after sending an email to staff, which included data regarding staff vaccinations.

He was named Orange County Medical Director in May 2019. He previously worked in Connecticut, including as Director of Health Services for the City of Hartford.