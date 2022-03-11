Dr. Raul Pino returns to work in Orange County following investigation by inspector general, FDOH says

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Dr. Raul Pino returns to work Friday as the head of the Florida Department of Health in Orange County following an investigation by Florida’s inspector general into an email the doctor sent to staff about the rate of vaccinations within his department, according to FDOH.

The state has not yet released the results of the inspector general’s investigation, only confirming to News 6 that Pino is back on the job.

[TRENDING: Strong storms on the way to Central Florida, then a HUGE drop in temperatures | DeSantis blasts Disney for ‘woke’ response on Florida sexual identity in schools bill | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Pino had been on leave for more than a month after sending an email to staff, which included data regarding staff vaccinations.

Within the email, Pino wrote, “I am sorry, but at this point in the absence of reasonable and real reasons, it is irresponsible not to be vaccinated.”

“As the decision to get vaccinated is a personal medical choice that should be made free from coercion and mandates from employers, the employee in question (Pino) has been placed on administrative leave, and the Florida Department of Health is conducting an inquiry to determine if any laws were broken in this case,” FDOH press secretary Jeremy Redfern said in a statement on Jan. 18 after Pino was placed on leave.

About a week after his suspension, Florida’s new Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo defended the decision.

Ad

“I want to clarify that that particular physician was absolutely not placed on admin leave for any reason that was potentially political or related to anything other than the policies that we have at the department of health,” Ladapo said on Jan. 26.

Pino was named Orange County medical director in May 2019. He previously worked in Connecticut, including as Director of Health Services for the City of Hartford.