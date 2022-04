ROCKLEDGE, Fla. – A man was found shot to death late Monday in Rockledge, police said.

The fatal shooting was reported around 11:20 p.m. at the Hammock Harbor Apartments near Fiske Boulevard.

Rockledge police said officers were called to the complex and found the man shot to death in the parking lot.

No other details, including information about the victim or the suspected shooter, have been released.

An investigation is ongoing.