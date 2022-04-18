Man fires back at gunman after being shot in Orlando, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man fired back at a gunman near Metro West after he was shot early Monday, according to the Orlando Police Department.

The department said officers responded to the 1100 block of Poppy Avenue around 4:11 a.m. where they found a man with a gunshot wound.

Officers learned during their investigation the man fired back at the shooter.

The man had a non-life-threatening injury, police said.

The shooter has not been identified.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.