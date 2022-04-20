As buses, trains, Uber drop mask mandates, doctors say keep masks on

Passengers on SunRail before the pandemic. SunRail said passengers could go maskless again on Tuesday.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Since the national mask mandate was overturned, several companies have announced face coverings are now optional in their facilities and on their public transportation.

Multiple airlines changed their policies Monday after the court decision. Now, passengers and employees can forego masks if they choose.

[TRENDING: Rejected: These are the math books Florida officials claim ‘indoctrinate’ students | 21-year-old Florida dog recognized as oldest in the world | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

SunRail also announced masks are not required onboard trains, but it will continue to provide riders with a clean and comfortable environment.

Rider update: Masks are not required onboard SunRail trains due to a CDC order no longer being in effect. SunRail will continue to provide you with a clean and comfortable riding environment. #RideSunRail pic.twitter.com/dQAZknLjv1 — SunRail (@RideSunRail) April 19, 2022

Face coverings are optional on LYNX buses and in facilities, along with Votran in Volusia County.

Greyhound also issued a statement announcing it will allow all customers inside terminals and on buses without masks. The company said masks will still be required if mandated by local municipalities and when crossing the border into Mexico or Canada.

Update: Per TSA’s removal of its federal mask mandate, face masks are now optional on our buses and facilities. The CDC continues to recommend that people wear masks in indoor public transportation settings at this time.



More info: https://t.co/fyhrboeWY9 pic.twitter.com/MYzESNWlWx — Central Florida Regional Transportation Authority (@lynxbusorlando) April 19, 2022

Uber will now allow customers to ride maskless and they will have the option to ride in the front seat of the vehicle again.

Lyft announced a similar policy but added open windows in the vehicle are no longer required.

Walt Disney World also changed its policies and procedures. Face coverings are optional for guests at both indoor and outdoor locations and on Disney transportation, including the monorails.

Ad

The theme park still recommends guests who are not fully vaccinated continue wearing masks.

Doctors are also pushing face coverings regardless of the new company rules.

“We don’t know how the new variant is going to play out across the country,” Dr. Celine Gounder with Kaiser Health News said.

She is concerned we do not have enough information yet and said she does not believe this is the right approach.

“We know this is a virus that mutates, in fact, it’s mutating very rapidly, we will see more variants and we will see another pandemic after COVID, so I do think the idea of stripping ourselves of an essential tool in the toolbox is a really bad idea,” Gounder said.