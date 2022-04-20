Man arrested after shootout in Melbourne neighborhood

MELBOURNE, Fla. – Police believe they have the man responsible for starting a shootout in a Melbourne neighborhood nearly two weeks ago.

Lucious Scott, 30, was booked into the Brevard County jail Tuesday.

Officers were called to the 3300 block of Testimony St. around 11:30 p.m. on Friday, April 8, records show.

A victim told police he was in the area because a friend had called him to come to hang out. The man said that when he arrived there were people outside of the home and he remained in his car to speak with his girlfriend, records show.

[TRENDING: ‘Disney chose to kick the hornet’s nest:’ Florida bill threatens theme parks’ home government | Portillo’s opening second Central Florida location | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

While the man was on the phone, he said he heard someone shout “Don’t reach.” Police said the victim then saw Scott at his passenger window with a gun.

The man said Scott started shooting at him, prompting the victim to reach for his own handgun and return fire, officers said.

The victim’s handgun jammed, so he allegedly reached in his backseat for an AR-15 rifle and continued to trade gunfire with Scott, records show. Police said the man’s car was not in park and rolled across the street before coming to a stop during the shootout.

The victim said he then got out of the car and took cover behind the vehicle, ultimately retrieving another AR-15 from his trunk and continuing to return fire until Scott took off, according to the affidavit for an arrest warrant.

The man told investigators that he and Scott had been in an argument earlier in the day prior to the shootout in which Scott threatened him.

Ad

Scott faces charges of assault, firing a gun in public, shooting into a vehicle, using a gun in commission of a felony and possession of a gun by a convicted felon.