1 killed, 1 seriously injured in rollover crash on I-95 near Melbourne, FHP says

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A 37-year-old Palm Bay man was killed early Saturday morning in a crash on Interstate 95 near Melbourne that left his passenger seriously injured, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred at 4:40 a.m. at mile marker 179 after a pickup truck the man was driving southbound left the roadway for an unknown reason, troopers said.

Now to the left of the roadway, the man overcorrected to send the pickup truck back across southbound lanes and onto the right shoulder of I-95, troopers said.

The vehicle overturned multiple times, ejecting the driver, according to a crash report. It was not specified in the report whether the driver died at the scene or at a hospital, only that he suffered fatal injuries and was not wearing a seatbelt.

The man’s passenger, a 33-year-old Palm Bay man who troopers said was wearing a seatbelt, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The fatal crash is still being investigated, troopers said.

Note: The map below depicts the general area of where this fatal crash occurred and not necessarily its exact location.