Woman critically injured in shooting near Orlando police headquarters, officials say

Shooting reported in area of South Westmoreland Drive, Jernigan Avenue

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

ORLANDO, Fla. – Evidence markers were splayed Saturday morning on a street not far from Orlando police headquarters as officers investigated a shooting.

Units were dispatched around 1:07 a.m. to the area of South Westmoreland Drive and Jernigan Avenue, where a woman was found shot and was taken to the hospital in critical condition, police said.

No other details were disclosed.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for the latest information.

