Donated hospital gowns teach pediatric patients about anatomy at AdventHealth

What better way for pediatric patients to learn more about their bodies than with a hospital gown boasting style and all sorts of colors?

ORLANDO, Fla. – What better way for pediatric patients to learn more about their bodies than with a hospital gown boasting style and all sorts of colors?

That’s what AdventHealth For Children is hoping to do with their anatomy gowns.

“The anatomy gowns give our patients the opportunity to escape the not-so-fun things and be able to interact,” Child Life Manager at AdventHealth Chantelle Bennett said.

[TRENDING: Family of teen who died in fall from Orlando thrill ride to file lawsuit in Orange County | 14-year-old, 16-year-old boys killed in Osceola County crash | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

The unique gowns, donated by the Starlight Children’s Foundation, include a QR (Quick Response) code that kids can use on their tablets or phones to pull up a fun game that educates them about their own body.

“(They are) able to use the QR code to look at different parts of the body. Look at what might be something that’s happening to them (or find out) where their large intestines are or their heart is exactly. They can learn this through the anatomy gown,” Bennett explained.

Miss Florida 2021, Ashley Cariño, who is from Kissimmee and is currently studying aerospace engineering, delivered the gowns to patients on Monday.

Cariño said this is one way to get results and educate young children about the human body.

“It’s important to know about their body and a lot of kids here, they are here because they have different issues with their bodies or they’re sick so it’s always important for them to know what their body does and how to do better to improve themselves,” Cariño said.

Ad

More than 100 gowns were donated, according to AdventHealth.