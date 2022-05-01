Rep. Murphy to present $400K to Sanford opioid recovery clinic

Rep. Stephanie Murphy, D-Fla., speaks before the House select committee in Washington, July 27, 2021. Murphy on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021 announced she will not seek reelection next year. The Florida Democrat, a leader of the centrist Blue Dog Coalition and member of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, said she is retiring from Congress to spend more time with her family. (Chip Somodevilla/Pool via AP)

SANFORD, Fla. – Rep. Stephanie Murphy, D-Winter Park, will hold a ceremony Monday morning to present $400,000 in federal funding to a Sanford-based opioid addiction clinic.

The event at Hope & Healing Center on Eslinger Way is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.

Joining Murphy will be Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma and Tim Cook, CEO of AdventHealth’s Seminole County Market, according to a news release.

Murphy said in a statement she was able to secure this funding as part of the recently passed Consolidated Appropriations Act, containing several of her projects.

News 6 will plan to stream the event live at the top of this story when it starts.