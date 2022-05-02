McDonald’s fries from 1950s found during home renovation

A couple says this bag of McDonald’s food is from 1959 and they found it in the walls of their Chicago-area home during a renovation project.

You’ve probably heard someone say McDonald’s burgers would survive an apocalypse. Now, you might want to add the restaurant’s fries.

A couple says they found a bag of McDonald’s food from 1959 in the walls of their Chicago-area home during a renovation project.

The Jones family says the French fries, which still have a good bit of color to them, were surprisingly sturdy.

The mascot Speedee, seen on the bag, represented the golden arches before Ronald McDonald came on the scene.

The couple isn’t sure what they will do with the decades-old grub but are open to selling the preserved fast-food fries.