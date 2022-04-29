70º

WEATHER ALERT

Features

Cuban sandwich festival returns for 7th year. Here’s all the details

Organizer plan to make world’s largest Cuban sandwich at event

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

Tags: Food, Florida Foodie, Kissimmee, Osceola County
Pork Belly Cuban Sandwich (WPLG, INC.)

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – A popular food festival celebrating Florida’s signature sandwich, the Cuban, is returning to Kissimmee for its seventh year.

The Ford Cuban Sandwich Food & Art Festival is set for Sunday, May 1.

[TRENDING: Man shoots 2 teens breaking into his car in Orange County, deputies say | Disney offers water park ticket deal for Florida residents | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The event will take place at Kissimmee Lakefront Park, 201 Lakeview Drive, from Noon to 6 p.m.

Organizers plan to attempt a world record at this year’s event, making the biggest Cuban sandwich, according to a news release. The organizers hope to make the sandwich 250 feet long. The sandwich will then be cut up and used to feed the homeless, the release said.

[ADD YOUR BUSINESS TO THE FLORIDA FOODIE DIRECTORY]

There will also be a competition with several restaurants vying for the title of Best Cuban Sandwich in Central Florida.

Admission to the event is free.

Check out the Florida Foodie podcast. You can find every episode in the media player below:

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Thomas Mates is a digital storyteller for News 6 and ClickOrlando.com. He also produces the podcast Florida Foodie. Thomas is originally from Northeastern Pennsylvania and worked in Portland, Oregon before moving to Central Florida in August 2018. He graduated from Temple University with a degree in Journalism in 2010.

email