Cuban sandwich festival returns for 7th year. Here’s all the details

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – A popular food festival celebrating Florida’s signature sandwich, the Cuban, is returning to Kissimmee for its seventh year.

The Ford Cuban Sandwich Food & Art Festival is set for Sunday, May 1.

The event will take place at Kissimmee Lakefront Park, 201 Lakeview Drive, from Noon to 6 p.m.

Organizers plan to attempt a world record at this year’s event, making the biggest Cuban sandwich, according to a news release. The organizers hope to make the sandwich 250 feet long. The sandwich will then be cut up and used to feed the homeless, the release said.

There will also be a competition with several restaurants vying for the title of Best Cuban Sandwich in Central Florida.

Admission to the event is free.

