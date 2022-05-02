Motorcyclist killed in crash with another vehicle in Melbourne

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A motorcyclist was killed after a crash with another vehicle Monday, according to Melbourne police.

The motorcyclist was traveling north on Dairy Road at a “high rate of speed” when the driver of a vehicle entered the northbound lanes from Range Drive around 2:28 p.m., police said.

After the crash, the driver of the motorcycle was transported to Holmes Regional Medical Center, where they later died.

The Melbourne Police Department has not said whether the driver of the vehicle will face charges.

The crash remains under investigation.