Microbrewery operator announced for Orlando’s new Packing District

ORLANDO, Fla. – The operator of a microbrewery has been announced for Orlando’s new Packing District.

Orange County Brewers will be running the brewery near the corner of Orange Blossom Trail and Princeton Street.

“We are proud to have Orange County Brewers join us in The Packing District,” Ken Robinson, President/CEO of Dr. Phillips Charities, said in a release. “They are at the forefront of the micro-brewery industry, so we were attracted to their expertise. But also, their local roots and commitment to charitable giving made them a natural choice.”

According to a release, the microbrewery will create 25 jobs and brew craft beer in-house.

The abandoned building right along Orange Blossom Trail was once used to crate and ship citrus, but will soon be turned into a food hall, event space and microbrewery.

The food hall operator was announced at the end of March. The food hall will house 11 vendors, which will be chosen by Hospitality HQ, focusing on “immigrant cuisine,” the release reads.

This area made up parts of Dr. Phillips’ citrus industry, as he was one of the largest citrus producers in the world. His citrus enterprise spanned several counties with more than 5,000 acres of citrus groves and two packing houses, according to a release from the Dr. Phillips organization.

The packing district includes 202 acres of land, 84 acres of which will be developed and converted.

About 105 acres will also be turned into a new regional park. That park is set to open in 2022, with a new YMCA, pavilion, urban farm, 3.2 miles of trails, relocation of 16 historic tennis courts and eventually townhomes.