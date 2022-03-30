Operator announced for food hall coming to Orlando’s Packing District

ORLANDO, Fla. – Dr. Phillips Charities, which is spearheading the construction of Orlando’s new Packing District, announced Wednesday who will be operating a planned 17,300 square foot hall in the multi-use residential area currently being built.

According to a news release, chef Akhtar Nawab and his company Hospitality HQ will run the food hall, which is set to be built inside the Southern Box building, near the corner of Orange Blossom Trail and Princeton Street.

[ADD YOUR BUSINESS TO THE FLORIDA FOODIE DIRECTORY]

The food hall will house 11 vendors, which will be chosen by Hospitality HQ, focusing on “immigrant cuisine,” the release reads.

Ad

Check out the Florida Foodie podcast. You can find every episode in the media player below:

The food hall is part of a larger plan, according to the release, which will include:

Office building – 43,000 square feet

Seven-story hotel

Micro-brewery – 3,600 square feet

Event/Pre-function space – 4,950 square feet

Signature restaurant and bar – 4,000 square feet

Large parking garage

The release said that construction on the food hall is set to begin in August with completion expected sometime in the second quarter of 2023.

[TRENDING: Orlando FreeFall restraint locked when teen fell, did not function as intended, inspector says | Monkeys near Florida airport delight visitors | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

“We are thrilled to have Chef Akhtar and his team on board with The Packing District Food Hall,” said Ken Robinson, President/CEO of Dr. Phillips Charities, in a statement. “Through a national search, we discovered HHQ and believe their commitment to a high quality, chef driven experience aligns with our vision for the food hall. They understand our deep history in this area and are focused on identifying and supporting local chefs and providing them the opportunity to start or grow their business.”

Nawab was born in Kentucky and has a focus on Mexican cuisine, though he is trained in French and Italian cooking, according to the release. Nawab owns and operates restaurants and food halls in several major cities such as New York, New Orleans, Chicago and Philadelphia, the release reads.