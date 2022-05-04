VIDEO: Ocala man arrested after breaking school window wearing only his underwear, police say

OCALA, Fla. – An Ocala man was arrested Tuesday evening wearing nothing but underwear after he broke a window on a high school campus, according to police.

Aikeem Jett, 24, is facing charges for damaging up to $1,000 worth of property at the closed Marion Technical Institute campus, an arrest affidavit shows.

Police said they were called to the school after reports of a possibly injured person on the campus.

Officers searched the property and found a broken window with a large trail of blood leading through the hallways and into the unlocked cafeteria, according to the Ocala Police Department.

Aikeem Jett, 24 (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Police said a school employee at the scene described the injured man, Jett, as “wearing only his underwear.”

Surveillance footage shows Jett running across the closed campus in his underwear.

About an hour after the incident, police said they received another call about an injured person at a nearby Sonic restaurant. Officers arriving at the scene reported they found Jett with a major cut in his right forearm.

Jett was then transported to the hospital, where he was then questioned by a detective, according to an affidavit.

According to investigators, Jett could not provide them with any information — including his name, how he sustained the cut to his arm or why he was at the Sonic.

Jett faces two charges, including burglary of an unoccupied structure and criminal mischief resulting in damages worth $1,000.