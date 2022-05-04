Crews rescue 2 dogs from Orlando house fire near SoDo

ORLANDO, Fla. – Two dogs were rescued from a house fire in Orlando near SoDo Wednesday afternoon, according to firefighters.

The Orlando Fire Department said crews responded to a home on East Miller Street.

Firefighters were still working to put out the fire around 3:40 p.m. and said there were no other injuries.

Wally is okay. No other injuries during this working fire on East Miller Street. Three dogs total are out. Two dogs were rescued by crews with one suffering smoke inhalation. Fire extended into the attic. Fire is still ongoing as of now. pic.twitter.com/sttfsS1afl — Orlando Fire Dept (@OrlandoFireDept) May 4, 2022

Sky 6 video showed large amounts of smoke billowing out from the building.

Video also showed some flames on the roof of the house.

Firefighters said there were three dogs that made it out of the home in total with one treated for smoke inhalation.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.