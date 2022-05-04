90º

Crews rescue 2 dogs from Orlando house fire near SoDo

Fire on East Miller Street

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Structure fire in Orlando. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Two dogs were rescued from a house fire in Orlando near SoDo Wednesday afternoon, according to firefighters.

The Orlando Fire Department said crews responded to a home on East Miller Street.

Firefighters were still working to put out the fire around 3:40 p.m. and said there were no other injuries.

Sky 6 video showed large amounts of smoke billowing out from the building.

Video also showed some flames on the roof of the house.

Fire in Orlando (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Firefighters said there were three dogs that made it out of the home in total with one treated for smoke inhalation.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.

About the Author:

Brenda Argueta is a digital journalist who joined ClickOrlando.com in March 2021. She graduated from UCF and returned to Central Florida after working in Colorado.

