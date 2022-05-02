Daytona Beach firefighters battle excavator fire caused by mechanical issue

Fire crews in Daytona Beach extinguish an excavator fire in the woods

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Daytona Beach firefighters responded to an excavator that caught fire Monday in a wooded area of Volusia County.

According to the Daytona Beach Fire Department’s Facebook page, the excavator experienced a “mechanical malfunction” that caused it to be set ablaze.

Video posted to the DBFD Facebook page showed the machine was close to foliage and trees, meaning there was a risk of a brushfire catching on, firefighters said.

However, firefighters were able to extinguish the flames before they latched onto any nearby greenery. The department said the operator was able to exit the craft safely without injury.