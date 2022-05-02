79º

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Daytona Beach firefighters battle excavator fire caused by mechanical issue

Crews put out blaze that risked brushfire in Volusia County

Anthony Talcott, Digital Journalist

Tags: Daytona Beach, Volusia County, Fire
Fire crews in Daytona Beach extinguish an excavator fire in the woods (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Daytona Beach firefighters responded to an excavator that caught fire Monday in a wooded area of Volusia County.

According to the Daytona Beach Fire Department’s Facebook page, the excavator experienced a “mechanical malfunction” that caused it to be set ablaze.

[TRENDING: Gas prices jump again in Florida, up $1.40 per gallon from year ago | Here are 3 ways to keep lovebugs from bugging you this season | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Video posted to the DBFD Facebook page showed the machine was close to foliage and trees, meaning there was a risk of a brushfire catching on, firefighters said.

However, firefighters were able to extinguish the flames before they latched onto any nearby greenery. The department said the operator was able to exit the craft safely without injury.

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Anthony, a graduate of the University of Florida, joined ClickOrlando.com in April 2022.

email