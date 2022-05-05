90º

LIVE

Local News

Florida CFO, Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis to announce Central Florida funding boost for cancer-mitigating firefighter gear

Patronis to hold news conference at Ocoee Fire Station

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

Tags: Florida, Central Florida, Ocoee, Jimmy Patronis
Jimmy Patronis (file photo) (Nick Jones)

OCOEE, Fla. – Florida’s Chief Financial Officer and Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis plans to visit a fire station in Ocoee on Thursday to announce an increase in state funding for a grant program meant to help fire departments purchase safety equipment to limit crews’ exposure to cancer-causing contaminants on the job.

Patronis will make the announcement at the Ocoee Fire Station on South Bluford Avenue at 2 p.m., according to a news release.

[TRENDING: Fight between roommates leads to Seminole County fatal shooting | Denny’s buys up Orlando-based Keke’s Breakfast Cafe | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Joining Patronis for the Cancer Decontamination Grant Program announcement will be a series of state representatives, fire chiefs and others associated with the firefighting profession.

The list includes Reps. David Smith, R-District 28, and Fred Hawkins, R-District 42, as well as Seminole County Fire Department Chief Matt Kinley and Ocoee Fire Department Chief Tom Smothers.

No other details were shared.

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Brandon, a UCF grad, joined the ClickOrlando team in November 2021. Before joining News 6, Brandon worked at WDBO.

email