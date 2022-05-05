Florida CFO, Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis to announce Central Florida funding boost for cancer-mitigating firefighter gear

OCOEE, Fla. – Florida’s Chief Financial Officer and Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis plans to visit a fire station in Ocoee on Thursday to announce an increase in state funding for a grant program meant to help fire departments purchase safety equipment to limit crews’ exposure to cancer-causing contaminants on the job.

Patronis will make the announcement at the Ocoee Fire Station on South Bluford Avenue at 2 p.m., according to a news release.

Joining Patronis for the Cancer Decontamination Grant Program announcement will be a series of state representatives, fire chiefs and others associated with the firefighting profession.

The list includes Reps. David Smith, R-District 28, and Fred Hawkins, R-District 42, as well as Seminole County Fire Department Chief Matt Kinley and Ocoee Fire Department Chief Tom Smothers.

No other details were shared.