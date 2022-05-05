93º

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Water treatment causes fish kill in Lake Giles, Orlando officials confirm

Alum added to water in effort to reduce nutrients, city says

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

Tags: Fish Kill, Orlando, Orange County
Orlando city crews and Environmental Research & Design, Inc. work together to clean fish kill at Lake Giles (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

ORLANDO, Fla. – An attempt to improve Orlando’s water quality caused a fish kill in Lake Giles Thursday, city officials said.

According to the city, the Streets and Stormwater Division contracted Environmental Research & Design, Inc. to “conduct tests and implement a plan to reduce nutrients in the water column by treating Lake Giles with aluminum sulfate (alum).”

[TRENDING: Fight between roommates leads to Seminole County fatal shooting | Denny’s buys up Orlando-based Keke’s Breakfast Cafe | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The alum was applied to the lake Monday causing the fish kill, the city said.

The city said it is working the company to both clean the fish kill and ensure it doesn’t happen again.

All treatment operations are halted until further notice, city officials said.

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Thomas Mates is a digital storyteller for News 6 and ClickOrlando.com. He also produces the podcast Florida Foodie. Thomas is originally from Northeastern Pennsylvania and worked in Portland, Oregon before moving to Central Florida in August 2018. He graduated from Temple University with a degree in Journalism in 2010.

email