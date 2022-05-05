Water treatment causes fish kill in Lake Giles, Orlando officials confirm

Orlando city crews and Environmental Research & Design, Inc. work together to clean fish kill at Lake Giles

ORLANDO, Fla. – An attempt to improve Orlando’s water quality caused a fish kill in Lake Giles Thursday, city officials said.

According to the city, the Streets and Stormwater Division contracted Environmental Research & Design, Inc. to “conduct tests and implement a plan to reduce nutrients in the water column by treating Lake Giles with aluminum sulfate (alum).”

[TRENDING: Fight between roommates leads to Seminole County fatal shooting | Denny’s buys up Orlando-based Keke’s Breakfast Cafe | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

The alum was applied to the lake Monday causing the fish kill, the city said.

The city said it is working the company to both clean the fish kill and ensure it doesn’t happen again.

All treatment operations are halted until further notice, city officials said.