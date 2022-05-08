Missing child alert: Authorities searching for 14-year-old girl from Calhoun County

A missing child alert has been issued for a 14-year-old girl from Calhoun County.
Authorities are searching for Staci Mckenzie, who was last seen in the area of Charlie Johns Street and US Highway 20 in Blountstown.
She was last seen wearing a purple hooded sweatshirt, white shoes and black socks and might be traveling in a white Chevrolet pickup truck, authorities said.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact FDLE at 888-356-4774 or the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 850-674-5049.