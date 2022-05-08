Missing child alert: Authorities searching for 14-year-old girl from Calhoun County

A missing child alert has been issued for a 14-year-old girl from Calhoun County.

Authorities are searching for Staci Mckenzie, who was last seen in the area of Charlie Johns Street and US Highway 20 in Blountstown.

Please share!



A Florida MISSING CHILD Alert has been issued for 14-year-old Staci Mckenzie, last seen in Blountstown. She may be traveling in a white Chevrolet pickup truck. If you have information, please contact the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office at 850-674-5049 or 911. pic.twitter.com/B7Sx0ix1pZ — FDLE (@fdlepio) May 8, 2022

She was last seen wearing a purple hooded sweatshirt, white shoes and black socks and might be traveling in a white Chevrolet pickup truck, authorities said.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact FDLE at 888-356-4774 or the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 850-674-5049.