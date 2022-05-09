Deputies arrest man accused of fatally shooting victim while wearing clown mask in Daytona Beach

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 24-year-old man accused of shooting and killing another man outside a small Daytona Beach grocery store while wearing a clown mask in November has been arrested, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said Keylan Baker was arrested on a warrant in connection with the fatal shooting on Nov. 8 of a man outside the D Town Supermarkets on Orange Avenue, east of Nova Road, marking the second arrest in the case. Police arrested Noble Geathers, 28, on a charge of principal to first-degree murder.

According to witness statements given to police, Baker and Geathers were drinking at Baker’s home on Reva Street around 11:45 p.m. with two other people. While the group was drinking, witnesses said Baker became aggressive and wanted to “go do a lick,” which means he wanted to commit a robbery, records show.

Police said the group went up the road to a nearby liquor store to buy more alcohol. While on the way, officers said the group encountered the man who was later shot. Baker grabbed the victim by the shirt and said “Give me what you’re smoking,” according to the witness statement. The man did not fight back and the group moved on, investigators said.

When the group got back to the home on Reva Street, Baker again said he wanted to commit a robbery and displayed a revolver, records show. Witness said Baker then went and retrieved two clown masks, one with green hair and one with red hair, police said.

Baker put on the green-haired mask, Geather put on the red-hair mask and the pair left the house, witnesses said.

Police said the masked pair then walked back up the road where the victim and two others were working on a car in a parking lot outside the D Town Supermarkets on Orange Avenue. Investigators said surveillance video showed Geathers acting as a lookout as Baker approached the victim.

Baker faces a charge of premeditated first-degree murder.