Florida gas prices climb to highest price in 5 weeks

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida gas prices continue to climb as gas stations see the highest price per gallon in the last five weeks.

The state’s average price per gallon was $4.20 as of Sunday, according to AAA. Last week, the average price per gallon was $4.18

“Oil prices rose last week after the European Union announced plans to phase out imports of Russian oil by the end of the year. And yet, the oil price gains paled in comparison to what happened with gasoline,” AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said in a news release. “Gasoline futures soared to a new record high last week. The increase is attributed to a combination of factors, including steady weekly declines in gasoline supplies and expectations that summer fuel demand will far outpace what we saw last year.”

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, addressing the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, called on the 27-nation bloc to ban oil imports from Russia and target the country’s biggest bank and major broadcasters in a sixth package of sanctions over the war in Ukraine.

According to AAA, Sunday’s new state average is 10 cents more than a month ago and $1.32 per gallon more than this time last year.

Ways to save on gasoline