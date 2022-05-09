Man who beat, left son to die in laundry room incompetent to face charges, attorney argues

A Palm Bay man accused of beating his 12-year-old son and locking him in the laundry room, where he later died, appeared in court.

VIERA, Fla. – A Palm Bay man accused of beating his 12-year-old son and locking him in the laundry room, where he later died, appeared in court Monday.

Attorneys talked about the competency status of Jason Godleski, 34, who is facing charges in connection with the death of his son, Noah Godleski.

[TRENDING: Rollins College valedictorian with nonspeaking autism delivers graduation address | Hurricane center tracking first tropical wave of 2022 | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Since the boy’s death in October, Godleski’s attorney argues the defendant ‘’cannot comprehend the legal proceedings, the role of the court and attorneys and the consequences in his matter.’’

Police said Godleski waited days to report Noah’s death, leaving his body in the house when Godleski drove to Connecticut.

Since his arrest, a doctor did find Godleski competent.

Defense attorney Melissa Peat called for a second evaluation from an expert on Monday.

‘’Although she finds Mr. Godleski competent to proceed, she gives a diagnostic impression of unspecified bipolar disorder and an unspecified personality disorder,’’ Peat said.

A prosecuting attorney responded by saying Godleski is pretending to be incompetent.

Judge Charles Crawford allowed for a second evaluation.

Godleski’s girlfriend, Sam Dubose, is also facing manslaughter charges while Noah’s mother, Melinda Powell, told News 6 the 12-year-old was wrongfully taken from her years ago and Godleski and Dubose blocked her from seeing him.

Ad

‘’They let him rot in the laundry room,’’ the mother told News 6 last fall. ‘’I just don’t know how you could do that to a child.’’

Pending the completion of his second evaluation, the court will wait to schedule Godleski’s competency hearing.

Godleski faces aggravated manslaughter and failure to report a death charges.