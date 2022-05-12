Orlando distribution center forced to raise prices over rising gas costs

The owner of Blue Logistics, Tom Muller, said they have 30 to 40 truckloads coming into their warehouses daily. And with the rising cost of gasoline, he said they've had to raise prices, which, ultimately, trickles down to the clients and consumers.

“It’s a 25% a month increase to our clients,” said Muller.

Blue Logistics, located in Central Florida, handles products from skincare to dietary supplements. They bring product from the manufacturer into their climate-controlled facilities, where they then do distribution out to the consumer.

With dozens of truckloads a day bringing products into the warehouses, Muller said it’s a task that’s becoming more costly due to the surge in gas prices.

According to AAA, the national average sits at $4.42 per gallon, with Florida’s average at $4.40 a gallon.

A cost Muller fears could also take a toll on his staff, which have to pay more to fill up and drive to work.

“We all know in the last two years, labor is a challenge; if we can’t retain and keep amazing employees, which we’ve had for 10 or 15 years. The bottom line to them is more important than the bottom line to us, so we have to find a way to make it work for them,” said Muller.

He told News 6 he gave $50 gas cards to every employee to help with the rising cost of gas.