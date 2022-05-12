SpaceX prepares another batch of Starlink satellites for Florida launch

A Falcon 9 SpaceX rocket lifts off from pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. The payload is the 17th batch of approximately 60 satellites for SpaceX's Starlink broadband network. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – The next SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket to take off from Florida is scheduled to launch Saturday from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, carrying a batch of 53 Starlink internet satellites to low-Earth orbit.

According to the 45th Weather Squadron’s May 13 report, weather conditions at launch time, 4:40 p.m., are considered 80% favorable, with little expected to change in the event of a 24-hour delay besides faster liftoff wind speeds.

B1073, the booster used in Saturday’s launch, will be making its first-ever flight, and its first attempt to land on an autonomous drone ship in the Bahamas, according to Next Spaceflight.

The rocket’s trajectory will take it southeast. Viewing conditions depend on the weather of course, but if it’s good, the launch is expected to be visible throughout Central and southeast Florida.

A popular spot to set up for launch viewing is Space View Park, located in Titusville around 15 miles away from most launchpads. Opportunities also exist to see the launch from less than seven miles away, offered at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex.

News 6 will plan to livestream the launch at the top of this story when coverage begins.