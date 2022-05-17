High school seniors share notes of appreciation with Orange County teachers

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County Public Schools continued a touching tradition during this year’s Teacher Appreciation Week.

Graduating seniors were asked to write a letter to one special teacher who they feel impacted their life. Then, some of those teachers were surprised by those letters in person.

Lake Nona High School senior Hanna Juda returned to Northlake Community School to surprise her favorite teacher.

“I wrote the letter for Ms. Kilp. She was my third and fifth-grade teacher,” Juda said.

Juda tells News 6 she has hearing deficiencies, and teacher Dagmar Kilp helped her succeed.

“She was the one teacher that impacts me the most and has helped me with the disabilities that involve school and just made sure to treat me and help me succeed in school with my disabilities involve school and just make sure to treat me and help me succeded in school with my circumstances,” Juda said.

Juda surprised Kilp in her classroom and read the letter aloud.

“It’s so rewarding to see and hear that. I remember her as a little girl sitting next to me, and now look at her as a beautiful young woman,” Kilp said. “It’s rewarding not just for me but for all of the teachers to realize you’ve made an impact on their life.”

Juda said after graduation, she plans to pursue a career in real estate.