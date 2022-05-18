WATCH NOW: Footage taken of Orlando home up in flames

Orlando firefighters responded to a residential fire Tuesday evening at 2335 Hedgegate Ct. in Orlando, according to the Orlando Fire Department.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orlando firefighters responded to a residential fire Tuesday evening at 2335 Hedgegate Ct. in Orlando, according to the Orlando Fire Department.

Reports show the two-story home property covers nearly 5,000 square feet.

[TRENDING: By the numbers: Here’s what it costs to live in Central Florida | Identity thief uses fraudulent deed to take Orange County man’s property | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

News 6 obtained footage of the blaze as firefighters sprang into action.

Ad

OFD has not released further details at this time. News 6 will update the story as more information comes in.