Disabled Cocoa man shoots person for ‘disrespecting’ him, deputies say

COCOA, Fla. – A Cocoa man with a disabled hand was arrested after he shot someone for “disrespecting” him, according to a report released by the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies from the BCSO responded to a house in Cocoa after receiving a call Wednesday evening about a man who had been shot, the report shows.

The man, Raymond Carter, told deputies that Shawn Reed, 50, had shot him in the shoulder after an argument, deputies said. Deputies added Carter was taken to Holmes Regional Medical Center for treatment.

According to investigator Shawn Hanigan, Reed was a victim from a previous investigation back in April in which Carter was suspected of attacking Reed.

Hanigan said Reed told him he was “tired of waiting” for law enforcement to arrest Carter, and so he went to Carter’s home on his own to show he wasn’t scared.

Reed said he “leveled the playing field” by finding a gun in the woods, and after Carter “chest bumped” him and made fun of his disabled hand, Reed argued with Ray, ending with Reed shooting Carter, according to the agent.

Deputies said Reed faces several charges, including armed burglary, attempted murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.