Water main break brings A1A in Cocoa Beach down to 1 lane

COCOA BEACH, Fla. – A large chunk of State Road A1A in Cocoa Beach was shut down Wednesday night because of a water main break.

The city of Cocoa Beach it is diverting all A1A southbound traffic onto Shepard Drive near the Cocoa Beach Pier and sending it to Banana River Boulevard.

Meanwhile northbound traffic is down to one lane starting at Volusia Lane, which is north of the Cocoa Beach Causeway.

The city is asking drivers to avoid the area. Details of what led to the break have not yet been released.

No word yet on how long that stretch of A1A will be down. Check back here for updates.