Regal offering $2 movie tickets this summer

Love children’s movies? Then Regal has the deal for you.

All summer long, Regal Theaters are offering $2 movie tickets for the whole family on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

As part of the 2022 Summer Movie Express, various Regal locations will show a popular children’s movie at a very reduced ticket price.

The movie schedule is as follows:

May 24 & 25: “The LEGO Ninjago Movie” and “Madagascar”

May 31 & June 1: “The LEGO Movie” and “The Penguins of Madagascar”

June 7 & 8: “Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax” and “The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part”

June 14 & 15: “Abominable” and “The LEGO Batman Movie”

June 21 & 22: “Despicable Me” and “Pokémon Detective Pikachu”

June 28 & 29: “Despicable Me 2″ and “Space Jam”

July 5 & 6: “Puss in Boots” and “Sing”

July 12 & 13: “Sing 2′ and ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’

July 19 & 20: ‘Despicable Me 3″ and “Tom & Jerry”

July 26 & 27: ‘Minions” and “Trolls: World Tour”

Aug. 2 & 3: “The Boss Baby: Family Business” and ‘The Croods: A New Age”

Aug. 8 & 9: “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” and “Trolls”

Aug. 16 & 17: “Scoob!” and “The Secret Life of Pets”

Aug. 23 & 24: “Hop” and “The Secret Life of Pets 2″

Aug. 30 & 31: “The Grinch” and “Shrek”

Here are the Regal Theater locations around Central Florida:

Apopka, Regal Wekiva Riverwalk

Kissimmee, Regal The Loop

Ocala, Regal Hollywood - Ocala

Orlando, Regal Pointe Orlando

Orlando, Regal Waterford Lakes

Oviedo, Regal Oviedo Mall

Port Orange, Regal Pavilion

Winter Park, Regal Winter Park Village