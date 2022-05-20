Regal offering $2 movie tickets this summer

Love children’s movies? Then Regal has the deal for you.
All summer long, Regal Theaters are offering $2 movie tickets for the whole family on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
[TRENDING: Hanson, Boyz II Men and more announced in line-up for EPCOT’s Eat to the Beat Concert Series | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]
As part of the 2022 Summer Movie Express, various Regal locations will show a popular children’s movie at a very reduced ticket price.
The movie schedule is as follows:
May 24 & 25: “The LEGO Ninjago Movie” and “Madagascar”
May 31 & June 1: “The LEGO Movie” and “The Penguins of Madagascar”
June 7 & 8: “Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax” and “The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part”
June 14 & 15: “Abominable” and “The LEGO Batman Movie”
June 21 & 22: “Despicable Me” and “Pokémon Detective Pikachu”
June 28 & 29: “Despicable Me 2″ and “Space Jam”
July 5 & 6: “Puss in Boots” and “Sing”
July 12 & 13: “Sing 2′ and ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’
July 19 & 20: ‘Despicable Me 3″ and “Tom & Jerry”
July 26 & 27: ‘Minions” and “Trolls: World Tour”
Aug. 2 & 3: “The Boss Baby: Family Business” and ‘The Croods: A New Age”
Aug. 8 & 9: “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” and “Trolls”
Aug. 16 & 17: “Scoob!” and “The Secret Life of Pets”
Aug. 23 & 24: “Hop” and “The Secret Life of Pets 2″
Aug. 30 & 31: “The Grinch” and “Shrek”
Here are the Regal Theater locations around Central Florida:
Apopka, Regal Wekiva Riverwalk
Ocala, Regal Hollywood - Ocala
Orlando, Regal Waterford Lakes