WATCH: ‘McMad’ woman throws tantrum, calls 911 over wrong order, sheriff says

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A Polk County woman threw a tantrum and dialed 911 over a wrong order at a Lakeland McDonalds before committing a burglary and assaulting employees, Sheriff Grady Judd said.

Tianis Jones, 22, became upset Thursday when she found out employees made a mistake with an online order she submitted, after which employees offered to redo the order, Judd said.

Video released by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office shows Jones throwing cups and other materials at employees during the discussion before walking behind the counter and throwing more cups on the ground.

Jones’ sister came over and tried to calm her down, Judd said.

Judd said Jones then dialed 911 on her phone. Shortly afterward, video shows that Jones began “twerking” as she exited the store.

“I don’t know if she was two fries short of a Happy Meal. Or maybe she was short of a Happy Meal completely,” Judd said. “But she created a McMess, and she acted like a McNut. But do you know what she ended up? A McBurglar.”

Deputies are still searching for Jones, who faces charges for burglary with assault, disorderly conduct and criminal mischief.