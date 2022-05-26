4 dogs die after woman leaves them in car, goes to lunch in New Smyrna Beach, police say

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – A woman is facing animal cruelty charges after four dogs in her care died in a hot car Thursday afternoon, New Smyrna Beach police said.

According to officers, Tesia White, 25, left a 4-year-old Goldendoodle, 2-year-old Boxer and two 12-week-old Goldendoodle puppies in the car with the air conditioning on and the windows up as she ate lunch at a restaurant on Canal Street.

Police said White told them she checked on the dogs once during her meal at 325 Canal St. but found them all dead when she finished her lunch an hour later.

White was arrested and is facing four counts of animal cruelty. She was booked into the Volusia County jail where she is held on a $10,000 bond.