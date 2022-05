A dog was killed but no one was injured early Friday in a Sanford house fire, officials said.a

SANFORD, Fla. – A dog was killed but no one was injured early Friday in a Sanford house fire, officials said.a

The fire broke out around 3:45 a.m. in the 2500 block of Ridgewood Avenue, south of County Road 46-A.

Fire officials said flames were visible when crews arrived.

Everyone in the house was able to safely get outside, officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.