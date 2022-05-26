Family Sunset at the Zoo event returns for the summer

SANFORD, Fla. – What could make a Florida sunset even better? Being surrounded by your family and some of your favorite animals.

The Central Florida Zoo in Sanford announced it is bringing back its Family Sunset at the Zoo event this summer.

Every fourth Friday of the month from May to September, families can head to the zoo at 5 p.m. to enjoy the sunset.

Families can enjoy viewing the zoo animals, listening to music and splashing around in the splash ground.

Food will be available for purchase as Graze, the zoo said.

For $40 you can get a family 4-pack of tickets which includes four hot dogs and four fountain drinks.

The last admission to the zoo will be 7:30 p.m.

For more information, visit centralfloridazoo.org.