Throw axes and look for love at this Orlando business

ORLANDO, Fla. – Rockstar Axe Throwing Orlando, a sports-entertainment business that provides a range of targets at which customers can practice knife and axe throwing, is set up for a speed-dating event Thursday, June 9.

According to Rockstar Axe Throwing Orlando, attendees can practice throwing axes with instruction from on-site coaches while spending six to eight minutes per “date.”

The website’s event page reads: “Tired of endless swiping left? Too many uncomfortable silences during a much-too-long meal? Then we’ve got the perfect event for you - and if it doesn’t work out...hey, you’re still throwing axes!”

Rockstar Axe Throwing Orlando said that, while not physically intensive, attendees should be able to lift up to two pounds — the approximate weight of the axe — and throw it about 12 feet away.

The event begins at 7 p.m. and lasts approximately two hours, according to the business. Participants are required to pay a $35 registration fee, which includes one free drink.

For more information or to register, visit the business’ event webpage here.