16-year-old wanted for stabbing girl dies in Daytona Beach police custody, officials say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 16-year-old boy wanted for stabbing a teenage girl with a knife died Wednesday after suffering a medical episode while being taken into custody by Daytona Beach police, according to a news release.

The Daytona Beach Police Department said it was notified by Volusia County deputies at 8:25 p.m. Tuesday of a stabbing call at a home on Imperial Drive, where officers found a 17-year-old Daytona Beach girl suffering from multiple stab wounds. The girl was hospitalized and is currently in stable condition, police said.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

A K-9 team then found the boy lying facedown in the back yard of a property on Continental Drive, according to the release. After becoming unresponsive, officers carried the boy to a front yard on the same street to meet with paramedics. In an incident report, witnesses described the boy hopping a fence into a back yard yelling “I love you” and wailing in pain before police arrived, with one witness having said they observed him “moaning and flailing his left arm” while he was lying on the ground.

Ad

The boy was revived before being taken to Halifax Health Medical Center and then to Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children in Orlando, where police said he died early Wednesday.

A determination of the exact cause of the boy’s death is pending on an autopsy at the Orange County Medical Examiner’s office, police said.

Investigators believe the two teens knew each other.

Before the stabbing, police said the boy was actively listed as a missing juvenile with an arrest warrant out for battery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and deprivation of the 911 emergency service.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is involved in the ongoing investigation, police said.