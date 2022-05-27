‘Blood Brothers’ musical coming to The Abbey in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Florida Theatrical Association is set to present their rendition of the musical ‘Blood Brothers’ at The Abbey entertainment venue starting June 10.

“‘Blood Brothers’ tells the captivating and moving tale of twins who, separated at birth, grow up on opposite sides of the social and economic tracks, only to meet again with fateful consequences,” according to the event’s webpage.

Organizers said the musical is one of the longest-running shows on the West End District, a major entertainment center in London where the musical played for more than 24 years across 10,000 performances.

The show will run Friday, June 10 through Sunday, June 19 at select showtimes. Tickets start at $15 for general admission and $25 for VIP seating.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the event’s website here.