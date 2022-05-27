‘Brazen:’ Video shows pickup pulling apart ATM at Orange County bank

Video released Friday by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office shows a “brazen” theft at a bank ATM, resulting in the arrests of three men.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Video released Friday by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office shows a “brazen” theft at a bank ATM, resulting in the arrests of three men.

The video shows a white pickup truck backing up to a Chase Bank ATM on East Colonial Drive. The pickup speeds forward, and a rope or chain tied to the back of the truck and the front of the ATM breaks the machine apart. Two men are then spotted on the video grabbing items in front of the machine and running away.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Sheriff’s officials tweeted that Deontrae Walden, 23; Carlos Reed Jr., 22; and Wendell Harp Jr., 23, were arrested on charges of burglary of a structure, grand theft and criminal mischief.

Carlos Reed, Jr., 22; Deontrae Walden, 23; and Wendell Harp, Jr., 23, arrested by Orange County deputies in the burglarizing of an ATM at a Chase Bank on East Colonial Drive. (Orange County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies were doing mobile surveillance on a Mercedes Benz at the time the trio took the machine loaded with about $117,000.

Ad

According to the arrest report, during that surveillance, deputies saw the men get into the truck, drive over to the Chase bank, bust open the ATM, and then ditch the truck. That’s when investigators said the three then took off in the Mercedes and deputies followed them.

The sheriff’s office helicopter provided directions from the air, according to the report, and at one point, deputies deployed stop sticks.

Ultimately, the Mercedes crashed into a home off of Ironwood Drive, where the three men ran but were caught by deputies.

Deputies said the trio is suspected of similar other crimes in Florida.

The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office said a similar incident happened at the Regions bank off of Wekiva Springs Road in Longwood over the weekend.

Deputies said it was an attempted ATM robbery, in which the subjects in that case also used a chain attached to a pickup truck.

Investigators told News 6 they are looking into whether or not the incident is connected to the case in Orange County.

Ad