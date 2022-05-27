📷From the vault: News 6 yearbook photos These faces look familiar... News 6's Crystal Moyer shares old yearbook photos from your favorite WKMG-TV talent.
We dug up some yearbook photos from our News 6 anchors and reporters and they’re dishing on their time as a student.
News 6 Anchor Amanda Castro's senior photo. She graduated from Harrison School for the Arts in Lakeland. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.) News 6 Anchor Amanda Castro's senior page from her yearbook at Harrison School for the Arts in Lakeland. The page shows a photo of her performing in a ballet recital. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.) News 6 anchor Bridgett Ellison's school photo from Rock Hill High School. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.) News 6 Anchor Bridgett Ellison's middle school photo from Castle Heights Middle School. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.) That's News 6 Investigative Reporter Erik Sandoval in the middle. He graduated from Foothill High School. He was a writer for The Halcyon school newspaper "where if you didn't have a mullet or mall hair, you weren't cool" according to Erik. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.) News 6 Investigative Reporter Erik Sandoval on the right. Apparently he spent a lot of time in the computer room... (how old are those computers though?...) (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.) From the yearbook of News 6 Investigator Erik Sandoval. A classmate write "You're a really great guy. I know that someday I'll see your name or face on T.V..." Looks like Erik was always bound to be an incredible journalist. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.) News 6 Insider Guide Crystal Moyer must've been into animal print in high school. She graduated from Rockledge High. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.) That's News 6 Insider Guide Crystal Moyer who cheered at Rockledge High School. (No surprise there!) (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.) Senior picture of News 6 Meteorologist Candace Campos from La Salle High School in Miami. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.) Recognize the girl on the right? That's News 6 Meteorologist Candace Campos. She was voted 'Best All Around' her senior year and 'Cutest Couple' with her high school sweetheart who she's married to. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.) Meteorologist Troy Bridges shares some of his yearbook photos. He was voted 'Best Dressed' in High School. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)
Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.