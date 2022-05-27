Marion kids group volunteer accused of sexually battering child; more victims possible, deputies say

James Davis was arrested in Georgia on May 25.

BELLEVIEW, Fla. – A Marion County man who volunteers as an officer for a charity involving children was arrested Wednesday on a warrant for child sexual battery charges, and the sheriff’s office believes there may be more victims.

James Davis, 71, was arrested in Whitfield County, Georgia, where detectives said he was hiding from law enforcement.

The sheriff’s office said the young victim told investigators Davis had been sexually abusing them over the past year in exchange for toys, art supplies and money. The victim said Davis told them that he had done the same thing to other children “for a very long time.”

Davis is the treasurer for Florida Kids Helping Kids in Belleview. He is now being held without bond in Georgia, awaiting transport back to Marion County.

Those with any information about Davis, including information about any other victims, were urged to contact Detective Batts with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at 352-368-3847.