Texas senator signals looming debate on gun control in Washington after Uvalde shooting

Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) answers questions from the media about gun reform at the Freeman Coliseum Expo Hall on May 30, 2022.

Last week’s massacre at Uvalde’s Robb Elementary School is the latest stark reminder of just how little action the United States Congress has taken in recent years on gun reform.

The U.S. Senate did not take up a single piece of major gun violence prevention legislation last year or so far this year, according to an analysis by the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence.

[TRENDING: Police snipers protect Florida divers during water rescue in alligator-infested pond | Strawberries recalled after Hepatitis A outbreak. Here’s what you need to know | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Texas Republican Senators Ted Cruz and John Cornyn, both advocates of Second Amendment protections remaining in place, have long opposed even basic gun safety reforms, the analysis found, according to News 6 partner KSAT.

Speaking at the National Rifle Association’s annual conference in Houston Friday, just days after the Uvalde massacre, Cruz double-downed on his stance on gun rights in America.

“It’s a lot easier to moralize and to shriek about those you disagree with politically. But it’s never been about guns,” said Cruz, who instead blamed the fatal shooting of 19 children and two teachers on problems like deteriorating family dynamics.

Cruz’s claim that having a single entry and exit out of schools is a needed safety enhancement has been slammed by critics in recent days.

Ad

Cornyn, whose office claimed he canceled his appearance at the NRA convention prior to the Uvalde shooting, appeared in San Antonio Monday to host a ceremony for students entering the service academies.

“This is a sign to us that we need to do a lot more than we have done in the past,” said Cornyn, during a brief question and answer session with reporters prior to the ceremony.

He said a framework could be in place as soon as Tuesday for the Senate to pick up the gun debate.

“I hope we will try to look in a clear-eyed way at what happened and ask this question: ‘what can we do to fix this problem?’” said Cornyn.

The longtime senator said Monday there were several points of failure that led up to the Uvalde massacre, including shooter Salvador Ramos’ juvenile records not being available to those who ran a background check on him prior to his purchase of two AR-style rifles.

Cornyn was firm in his assertion that guns must remain out of the hands of criminals and the mentally ill.

Ad

He also said the shooter may have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and lengths of isolation at his home during which he played violent video games.

Senate Republicans last week blocked a domestic terrorism bill, which would have opened the floor for debate about the latest string of mass shootings.

In March 2021, the U.S. House of Representatives passed two bills, H.R. 8 and H.R. 1446, that would expand background checks on firearm purchases.

U.S. Representatives Joaquin Castro (D-TX-20) and Lloyd Doggett (D-TX-35) voted yes on both measures.

Their fellow San Antonio-area congressmen, Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX-21) and Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-TX-23), voted no on both.

Even though both bills passed through the House, nearly 15 months later, they have yet to reach the Senate floor.

Ad

The same day Gonzales voted against the bills he tweeted that they were “gun grabs from the far Left.”

Last June, Gonzales quote tweeted an article from the Daily Caller on Second Amendment rights and wrote, “The far Left will never stop trying to take Americans’ guns.”

Gonzales, who represents the Uvalde community and did not respond to a request for comment for this story, has blamed the massacre on a lack of mental health services in the rural area west of San Antonio.

Days after the shooting, when pressed by an NBC reporter on why an 18-year-old needs an assault rifle, he refused to answer the question three times:

Roy’s congressional office also did not respond to a request for comment.

He released a statement last week calling the shooting an “indescribable act of evil.”