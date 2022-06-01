Clermont police issue Silver Alert for missing man with dementia

CLERMONT, Fla. – Police in Clermont have issued a Silver Alert for a missing man they say is diagnosed with dementia.

Forrest Waldy, 80, was last seen Wednesday at 12:20 p.m. in the 1200 block of Zeek Ridge St., in Clermont. Police say he was wearing black Bermuda shorts, a white t-shirt and black sneakers.

According to a news release, he was last seen driving a gray 2020 GMC SUV with the Florida tag BVNK73.

Police say Waldy is known to have violent tendencies, and says if you see him, please call the Clermont Police Department through the Lake County Sheriff’s Office at 352-343-2101.