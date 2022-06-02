Woman arrested after 2 boys found living in filthy home without working toilets, Volusia deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Two boys were found living in deplorable conditions leading deputies to arrest a 66-year-old woman, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Bettina Miller was arrested at her home in Pierson Wednesday.

Deputies said they were called to assist the Department of Children and Families in investigating a tip that the two boys, both younger than 16, were being neglected.

When investigators arrived they said they found the home littered with spoiled food, insects, trash and clothes as well as human and animal feces.

Deputies said there were several dogs and puppies in the home, some in cages and others running free. The plumbing in the home had been broken for several weeks, forcing the people living there to use buckets instead of a toilet and to shower using a hose outside, records show.

Deputies said the boys had not attended school in months nor had they seen a doctor in years.

Miller faces charges of child neglect and abuse.

DCF took custody of the boys until arrangements could be made for their care. Animal Control was alerted to dogs at the home.