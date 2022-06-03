‘It hurts, it stings:’ LGBTQ youth advocacy group denied state funding two years in a row

Zebra Coalition, which helps homeless youth members of the LGBTQ community, said it’s now been two years in a row that they’ve missed out on critical funding from the state budget.

“I would ask the Governor what his plan is to reduce homelessness, particularly among our youth, considering that the support isn’t there for organizations like Zebra Coalition,” Heather Wilkie asked.

Wilkie worked with Zebra Coalition and said that’s one of the many questions she has for Gov. Ron DeSantis.

This reaction comes after the governor vetoed $500,000 set to go toward the LGBTQ-youth advocacy group out of the state budget.

“It hurts,” said Wilkie, “It stings when you try for two years to get funding that’s really just here to provide a resource to this community that is needed for these kids.”

This is now the second time the governor has denied Zebra Coalition funding

News 6 spoke to Wilkie last year, after $750,000 was denied at that time.

The money was set to renovate the Davis Park Motel off East Colonial.

The project is still delayed, but has the potential to house 35-homeless LGBTQ youth.

“We are still having conversations about the project... it’s still in the works,” Wilkie said.

Wilkie said the need for more housing is high, saying they have a growing wait list of young people who need a place to stay.

“We talk a lot about affordable housing, but for a young person to obtain a job, be able to make enough money to afford a place to live.. and it becomes such a struggle that we have an increase in youth experiencing homelessness,” said Wilkie.

Wilkie says all hope is not lost saying other organizations have stepped in to help.

Disney is one such organization, announcing a $500,000 donation this week.

Another organization, Gay Days, which holds an annual event held at the parks celebrating the LGBTQ community, is also chipping in to help.

“This year, we were able to partner with seven organizations across the country to receive proceeds from the Disney merchandise, which is huge,” Wilkie said.

News 6 asked the governor’s office about why the funding for Zebra Coalition was denied twice in a row.

The office said they will not talk about a specific line-item veto but said in a statement that the decision was made out of fiscal — and not malicious — consideration.

“I did set a limit. I was not going to go above $110 billion. We worked with the legislators. There were some legislators [to whom I said], “Hey, I’ve got three projects on the [veto] list. I can give you one, what do you want?” And then sometimes they would choose some of the things where [it would affect] more municipalities. You know, we didn’t [fund] a lot of fire [related items] for the municipalities. The reason is just simply, if I do one, then I have to [fund them] all throughout the state. It’s [a matter of] just trying to prioritize… There are a lot of different factors, but just because something was vetoed does not necessarily mean it didn’t have any merit. We were just not going go above a certain amount. And the result of this is that, in Florida, we have record [budget] reserves. When I came into office, the rainy-day fund, I think, was about $1.3 billion. It’s now a record $3.1 billion.”

The Zebra Coalition said that they still need help with funding to support and house LGBTQ youth.