Woman shot in Titusville; man faces attempted murder charge

Alteric Johnson, 22, arrested, booked into jail

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

Alteric Johnson, 22. (Brevard County Sheriff's Office)

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – A 22-year-old man was arrested on allegations of shooting a woman late Thursday in Titusville, police said.

Titusville police said Alteric Johnson was arrested on a charge of attempted murder.

According to police, officers were called around 11:15 p.m. to Willow Street, where a woman was found with non-life-threatening injuries. She was taken to a hospital for treatment, police said.

Johnson was taken into custody and later arrested.

Johnson, who’s being held without bond, is scheduled to appear before a judge on Saturday.

No other details have been released.

