Suspect arrested, ID’d after 2 killed, 1 critically injured in Titusville shooting, police say

A Titusville man arrested Friday afternoon faces murder charges in connection to a shooting that morning which killed two women and critically injured a man, according to the Titusville Police Department.

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – A Titusville man arrested Friday afternoon faces murder charges in connection to a shooting that morning which killed two women and critically injured a man, according to the Titusville Police Department.

The department said Amos-Alize Tyrone Laffette Jones Jr., 25, knew the victims he was accused of shooting.

[TRENDING: 4 Orlando restaurants earn coveted Michelin stars | Missing baby of dead Florida couple found alive over 40 years later, authorities say | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Officers responded to the shooting around 5 a.m. near Tropic Street and Brown Avenue, occurring in what police said was a homeless campsite in a wooded area.

Police said two women died and a man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

In a 911 call released Friday, a man kept shouting the address of the shooting — ”Brown and Tropic!” — to the operator in a panic.

“I just got here, man,” the man told the 911 operator. “I heard shots and came around the corner.”

Jones ran from the scene before police arrived, the department said. He was taken into custody without incident around 12:30 p.m. and was booked into the Brevard County jail on no bond, according to a news release.

Jones faces a charge of first-degree attempted murder and two counts of first-degree murder.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.