Woman whose hand was nearly severed dies after brutal attack in Titusville

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – A woman who nearly had her hand severed and was then shot during a brutal attack in Titusville has died, according to police.

The victim was identified as Ty’Kara Lamona Madden, 21, of Titusville. Police said she died Monday.

The attack happened Thursday around 11:15 p.m. when officers were called to Willow Street, witnessing Alteric Johnson, 22, holding a rifle while chasing the woman, who was trying to get into a home to get away from him. Police said Johnson then shot the woman in the back of the head.

Prior to police arriving, investigators said Johnson had attacked the victim with a machete, partially amputating her hand.

The woman was taken to the hospital where she later died.

Police said part of the incident was captured on surveillance video and shows the woman begging for her life and hiding behind a vehicle.

Johnson faces a charge of premeditated first-degree murder, upgraded from attempted murder following the victim’s death.