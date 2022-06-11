‘Hope is here:’ March held in Orlando to raise awareness for youth, gun violence

Each step was taken in memory of a teenager who was killed earlier this year from gun violence. “This is the culmination of young people’s efforts, really dreams to be quite frank,” UCF assistant professor L. Trenton S. Marsh, Ph.D., said. A dream born from devastation after a member of the Levy-Hughes branch of the Boys and Girls Club was shot and killed in January. His fellow members turned to Dr. Marsh for guidance through their pain.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Dozens of people participated in a march through downtown Orlando to raise awareness for youth and gun violence Saturday.

“This is the culmination of young people’s efforts, really dreams to be quite frank,” UCF assistant professor L. Trenton S. Marsh, Ph.D., said.

A dream born from devastation after a member of the Levy-Hughes branch of the Boys and Girls Club was shot and killed in January. His fellow members turned to Dr. Marsh for guidance through their pain.

“Week after week listening and more listening, there was this emanation, this idea of hope. Hope is here,” Dr. Marsh said.

The group formed the H.O.P.E. Circle, which stands for “Healing Oasis for Peace and Empowerment.” The group met with social workers, including Jasmine Haynes, Ph.D., whose work focuses on elevating and giving a platform for the youth voice.

“A lot of programs are created by adults, and we assume that we know what the youth need for their social and emotional wellbeing, but the youth know what they need as well,” Dr. Haynes said.

The group turned their tragedy into a “Day of H.O.P.E.” — dozens marched in the teen’s memory from the Boys and Girls Club to Lake Eola for a rally to raise awareness of youth and gun violence.

Orlando’s incoming police chief Eric Smith joined the group.

Participants also took a pledge, not only for themselves but for the community. It’s a promise to continue this conversation on violence, gun use, and treating people with humanity.

“A commitment to continue this dialogue. This is framed as a day of hope, but we want this to live on just beyond this day,” Dr. Marsh said.